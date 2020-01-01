|
Patricia Waters (nee Marley) passed away in her home in Canton, GA on December 24, 2019.
Pat was born in Chicago to Jean and Larry Marley on February 17, 1950. She graduated from Aurora East High in Aurora, Illinois and received her BS in Elementary Education from Western Illinois University.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jean and Larry Marley. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Thomas S. Waters and sons, Laurence Michael and Adam Waters of Canton and Lisle, Illinois, her sister, Lynn (Carl) Axelson of Naperville, IL. Uncle Walt Anderson, Uncle Bill Kirchhoff and many wonderful cousins from the Leitner, Kirchhoff, and Anderson families.
Pat spent many years volunteering in their schools as her sons were growing up prior to full time employment in Cobb and Forysth county school districts. She loved teaching her special needs students at Liberty Junior High School in Canton and Garrison Mill in Cobb County. She was recognized many times in her schools and from the Forsyth County School District for her dedication to her students and the positive attitude she brought to her school and colleagues every day.
Pat also loved being "mom" to all of her golden retriever pets. She supported many animal organizations.
Services and burial will be private.
Friends may make memorial contributions to:
Golden Rescue of Atlanta (GRRA.com)
The 's Winn-Dixie Campus - of Atlanta in Decatur, GA. This exceptional facility was an inspiration to us while we stayed there as Pat endured cancer treatment. https://donate3.cancer.org/?campaign=hopelodgeatlanta&_ga=2.186338601.1869327083.1577395396-1816373793.1577395396
AWARE Wildlife Center 4158 Klondike Road Lithonia, GA Awarewildlife.org
Condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected] or [email protected]
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 1, 2020