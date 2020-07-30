Patrick G. Van Barriger, 90, of N. Aurora passed away peacefully Monday, July 27, 2020 at his home. Patrick was born July 4th, 1930 in Rockford, IL.
Patrick was a very generous man and always willing to help. He was known for always having a sense of humor as well as having a green thumb, with his love for gardening.
He is survived by his daughters, Diana Van Barriger, and Sue (Dan) Fishwild; sons, Mike Van Barriger, Kenny (Donna) Van Barriger, and Chris Van Barriger; many grandkids and great grandkids; sisters, Monica Dooley and Margaret (Bill) Berger; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Helen Van Barriger; Marlene Hanley, mother of his children; daughters, Jodi Palmer and Sandy Alvarez; sons, Pat Van Barriger, Jr. and Rickadd Van Barriger; brothers, Floyd Van Barriger, Bill Van Barriger, George Van Barriger, John Van Barriger, Dennis Van Barriger; sisters, Virginia Van Barriger, Dolores Henn and Jauntia Curry.
A service celebrating Patrick's life will be at a later date.
