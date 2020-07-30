1/
Patrick G. VanBarriger
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick G. Van Barriger, 90, of N. Aurora passed away peacefully Monday, July 27, 2020 at his home. Patrick was born July 4th, 1930 in Rockford, IL.

Patrick was a very generous man and always willing to help. He was known for always having a sense of humor as well as having a green thumb, with his love for gardening.

He is survived by his daughters, Diana Van Barriger, and Sue (Dan) Fishwild; sons, Mike Van Barriger, Kenny (Donna) Van Barriger, and Chris Van Barriger; many grandkids and great grandkids; sisters, Monica Dooley and Margaret (Bill) Berger; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Helen Van Barriger; Marlene Hanley, mother of his children; daughters, Jodi Palmer and Sandy Alvarez; sons, Pat Van Barriger, Jr. and Rickadd Van Barriger; brothers, Floyd Van Barriger, Bill Van Barriger, George Van Barriger, John Van Barriger, Dennis Van Barriger; sisters, Virginia Van Barriger, Dolores Henn and Jauntia Curry.

A service celebrating Patrick's life will be at a later date.

Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Patrick's family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved