|
|
Patrick George Marsh, 68, formerly of Aurora died Thursday, April 16, 2020 in Seattle, WA. He was born August 9, 1951 in Aurora.
Pat graduated from Marmion Military Academy and eventually settled in the Seattle area. The family would like to thank Bernie Perez and Johnny Meister for their lifelong friendship with Pat, especially throughout his lengthy battle with cancer.
Pat is survived by two brothers; Anthony (Dee) Marsh of Gilbert, AZ and Brian Marsh of Aurora; four sisters; Jane (Jack) Vicars of Mesa, AZ, Cynthia (Daniel) Nagis of Batavia, Mary Jo (Robert) Rickert of Aurora, and Marjorie Marsh of Aurora; three sisters-in-law; Sandra(John) Marsh of Gold Canyon, AZ, Diane (Jeffrey) Marsh of Kenmore, WA, and Jeane (Daniel) Marsh of Carlinville, IL ; and a multitude of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Grace (Stare) Marsh; four brothers; John, Jeffrey, Barry, and Daniel; and one sister, Elizabeth.
Patrick will be buried at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Aurora.
Contributions in Pat's name can be made to The .
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 19, 2020