June 12, 1926 - September 30, 2019
Paul was born June 12, 1926 in Sycamore, Illinois the son of Robert R. and Calista (Bahning) Virtue.
He graduated from Maple Park High School, with the class of 1945, and Weeden's Barber College in 1956.
After High School, he was drafted in the Army Medical Corps, and was stationed at Fitzsimmons General Hospital in Aurora, Colorado, and Percy Jones General Hospital in Battle Creek, Michigan. He served two years and was discharged a Sergeant. From there he came back home and worked at Western United Dairy in Virgil, Illinois. After completing his barber training, he worked for Charles Park Barber Shop in Sycamore, Illinois. Four years later, he opened his own shop in Hinckley, Illinois, and barbered there for 16 years before going to Caterpillar, in Aurora, Illinois, from which he retired in 1980.
He was united in marriage to Dorothy Lenz on April 14, 1956, in Sycamore, Illinois, and in 1959, they moved to Hinckley, Illinois where they resided for over 40 years. Dorothy passed away January 9, 2007.
He was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hinckley, Illinois, having served as an Elder and LLL representative.
Paul is survived by three devoted children, Daniel (Suzanne) Virtue, of Bloomington, Illinois, Timothy (Annette) Virtue, of Joliet, Illinois, and Paula Virtue, and her fiancé, Bruce Dodgen, of Des Moines, Iowa. Paul also has two grandchildren, Heather (Joe) Bruder of Normal, Illinois, Bradley (Sarah) Virtue of Bloomington, Illinois, three great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife Dorothy, Paul was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Albert, and Robert Virtue, and three sisters, Margery Schrieber, Helen Schrieber, and Mary Karl.
The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 7, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 12760 Lee Rd. in Hinckley, Illinois, with the Rev. Cory Marth officiating. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Sycamore, Illinois at 1:30 p.m.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 7 at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Paul A. Virtue Memorial Fund, for Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hinckley, Illinois, addressed to the Virtue Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 2, 2019