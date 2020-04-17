|
|
Paul Fromhertz, 92, a lifelong resident of Auroura, Il passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020. He was born on February 28, 1928, son of the late Joseph and Veronica (Todus) Fromhertz. Paul attended East Auroura High School until his enlistment in the U.S. Navy, where he proudly served his country during the end of WWII and Korea. Paul married his wife Lillan (Leick) on October 29, 1949 and they would spend their lives together until her passing in 1992. Paul loved to rummage among yard sales, haggle over deals, fish the Fox River, and joke with his grandchildren with "stories" of his ability to cook and bake everything, while never seeming to ever really do either. Paul will be missed as a loving father, treasured grandfather, and dear friend.
Paul is survived by his daughter Debbie (George) Stafford of Yorkville, Il, son Rick (Leslie)Fromhertz of Somonauk, Il, and daughter Sandy (Frankie) Hales of Sanford, NC. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceeded in death by his beloved wife Lillian, son Stevie Fromhertz, daughter-in-law Pamela Fromhertz, grandson Paul Rasnick, granddaughter Jennifer Stafford, and great granddaughter Brooklyn Drury; as well as his parents, 3 sisters, and 1 brother.
A private graveside memorial will be held at a later date, followed by burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Auroura, Illinois next to his beloved wife.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 17, 2020