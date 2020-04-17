Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Fromhertz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Fromhertz


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Fromhertz Obituary
Paul Fromhertz, 92, a lifelong resident of Auroura, Il passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020. He was born on February 28, 1928, son of the late Joseph and Veronica (Todus) Fromhertz. Paul attended East Auroura High School until his enlistment in the U.S. Navy, where he proudly served his country during the end of WWII and Korea. Paul married his wife Lillan (Leick) on October 29, 1949 and they would spend their lives together until her passing in 1992. Paul loved to rummage among yard sales, haggle over deals, fish the Fox River, and joke with his grandchildren with "stories" of his ability to cook and bake everything, while never seeming to ever really do either. Paul will be missed as a loving father, treasured grandfather, and dear friend.

Paul is survived by his daughter Debbie (George) Stafford of Yorkville, Il, son Rick (Leslie)Fromhertz of Somonauk, Il, and daughter Sandy (Frankie) Hales of Sanford, NC. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceeded in death by his beloved wife Lillian, son Stevie Fromhertz, daughter-in-law Pamela Fromhertz, grandson Paul Rasnick, granddaughter Jennifer Stafford, and great granddaughter Brooklyn Drury; as well as his parents, 3 sisters, and 1 brother.

A private graveside memorial will be held at a later date, followed by burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Auroura, Illinois next to his beloved wife.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -