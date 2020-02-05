|
Paul Fullmer, 85, former president of Selz/Seabolt Communications, Chicago, died Friday, January 10, 2020 in Carlsbad, CA. A University of Notre Dame graduate, Fullmer reported for the Aurora Beacon-News before joining the Lawrence H. Selz Organization. He became president & CEO of Selz/Seabolt Communications in 1980, and spent his career with the PR firm. Fullmer served in the U.S. Army Reserve, and lived in Glenview before retiring to Galena in 2002.
Visitation will be at Donnellan Funeral Home in Skokie, IL on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. The Celebration of Life Mass will be at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Grove and Church Streets in Glenview, Illinois, on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Paul Fullmer Scholarship Fund, University of Notre Dame, 1100 Grace Hall, Notre Dame, Indiana, 46556. Visit Donnellan Family Funeral Services in Skokie for full obituary.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 5, 2020