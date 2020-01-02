|
|
Paul Harry McKee passed away at Presence Mercy Hospital in Aurora on November 26, 2019, at the age of 76 due to complications from pancreatic cancer.
Paul had lived his entire life in the Aurora/Naperville area. Following graduation from Elmhurst College in 1966 with a BA degree in Finance, he joined the family business, McKee Door Company. Paul held several positions in the Accounting Department. In the early 2000's, he undertook private contract work for several area businesses.
Paul had a passion for all music and took special pride singing in the New England Church Chancel Choir for many years. He enjoyed walks through Morton Arboretum and along the Fox River. He always viewed major sports events on TV, and had an avid affinity and talent for programming and using his computer.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Grace McKee; his brother, Chet, and his sister-in-law, Gwen McKee.
He is survived by his brother, John; sister-in-law, Linda McKee; 6 nephews/nieces, and 18 great nephews/nieces.
The family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00 am, followed by the service at 11:00 am on Friday, January 3, 2020 at New England Church, 406 W. Galena Blvd., Aurora, IL 60506.
Memorial gifts may be made to New England Church.
Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, Aurora. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com. 630-897-9291
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 2, 2020