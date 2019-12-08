Home

Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway Road
Montgomery, IL 60538
(630) 897-1196
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway
Montgomery, IL
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
5:00 PM
Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway
Montgomery, IL
Paul I. Little


1941 - 2019
Paul I. Little Obituary
Paul I. Little, 78, of Sandwich, Illinois passed away December 3, 2019 at Sandwich Rehabilitation & Health Care Center. He was born January 9, 1941, the son of Margaret (Wilsey) and Ivan Little. Paul was united in marriage to Diana Johnson on October 21, 1961 in Manhattan, Kansas while serving two years in the U.S. Army. After moving to Aurora in 1963, he spent the next 40 years as a meat cutter in the area and retired from Walmart.

Paul is survived by his wife of 58 years; one daughter, Cheryl (Arthur) Mitzel of Plano, Illinois; one son, Christopher (Michele) Little of Longmont, Colorado; one sister, June (Edward) Young; five grandchildren, Elyse (Brad) Tutt, Brianne Short, Cole Little, Ashley Gates and Zackary Gates; three great-grandchildren, Haley and Bradley Tutt and Henry Gates; and many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant son, Christopher.

Family will be receiving guests on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 1:00 PM until the time of service at 5:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 South Broadway in Montgomery. A reception in the lower level of the funeral home will immediately follow and all are welcome. A private burial will be held at a later date.

The family wishes to thank all those at Sandwich Rehabilitation & Health Care Center and Divine Hospice and Palliative Care who took special care of Paul.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family or Divine Hospice of Yorkville, Illinois.

For directions and online guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 8, 2019
