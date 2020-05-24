Paul Joseph Michels
1960 - 2020
Paul Joseph Michels of Aurora, Illinois, passed away suddenly on May 16, 2020. He was born in Aurora on April 21, 1960, to Bernard J Michels, Jr., and Lois (Goodendorf) Michels. He attended St. Joseph Grade School and graduated from Aurora Central Catholic HS. He started working at thirteen cleaning the corner laundromat to save for scuba diving lessons. As a young man, he worked at a meat packing company, on a barge on the Illinois River and in a Door County dive shop. He dived in the Great Lakes and in Cancun; he skied in Colorado and Wyoming; he loved all dogs and owned four. His life's work was in construction, engineering and water treatment working in local municipalities and, later, in Houston and Tampa. Paul could find an adventure, a good story and a laugh in just about any situation and he will be remembered as one of the most likable guys around.

Paul is survived by his sisters and brothers: Therese Michels, Bernard Michels, Martha Smith, Maureen (Earl) Hardekopf, Janice (Mark) Rudolph, Terry (Julia) Michels, and Ann (Joe) Pressel; his nieces and nephews: Lisa, Adam, Jeff and Doug Hardekopf; Matt, Gail (Rodgers) and Kevin Smith; Eric and Bryan Rudolph; Andrew and Isaac Michels; his aunt, Anna Marie Avram, and his uncle, James K. Michels; his best friend, Jeff Michels, and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, his dear friend, Barbara Marhoefer, and all four of his beloved dogs: Cinnamon, Brandy, Winston and Muffin.

Due to current restrictions, a private family funeral Mass was held Saturday, May 23, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Fr. Jerome Leake officiated with interment at St. Jospeh Cemetery.

A celebration of life event will take place at a later date. Memorials in Paul's name may be made to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500

Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Paul's family.



Published in Beacon News on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
