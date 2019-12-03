|
Paul Medernach, 87, passed away at his home on December 2, 2019. Paul was born on July 2, 1932 the son of Stephen and Marguerite Medernach. Paul attended school at Our Lady of Good Counsel where he was a loyal member for his entire life. Paul later graduated from Marmion Military Academy and then proudly served his country by enlisting in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Paul worked for many years at Geneva Kitchens before joining Caterpillar Tractor where he worked for 27 years until his retirement in 1993. Paul was an avid Chicago Sports fan and active member of Tiger Athletic Club of Aurora.
Paul married Joan (Brettelle) on June 28, 1958 and they celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary earlier this year.
Paul is survived by his wife, Joan, three children, Paula (Jerry) Zimmerman, John (Faith Etheredge) Medernach, and Paul Jay Medernach; one grandson Brett Zimmerman; and his special friend Jack, all of Aurora.
Paul was preceded in death by his daughter Lora Jean.
The family will be receiving guests on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday; December 5, 2019 at 10:30 AM with Fr. William Etheredge officiating at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church 620 5th Street, Aurora, IL. Interment will follow at St. Paul's Cemetery, Montgomery, IL.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 3, 2019