Paul S. Kaminski Jr., age 53 of Yorkville, IL passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Rush-Copley Hospital in Aurora, IL. He was born on September 22, 1966 the son of Paul S. and Frances (Antczak) Kaminski, Sr.
Paul was united in marriage on November 21, 1992 to Debra Petkus and they spent the next 27 years happily together. Mr. Kaminski was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Yorkville, IL. He was employed for 29 years with AT&T and more recently by KCI Communications. Mr. Kaminski enjoyed playing pool, camping and bowling with his family. Paul was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.
Paul is survived by his wife, Debbie Kaminski of Yorkville, IL; his son, Paul S. (Ariana Franklin) Kaminski III of Aurora, IL; his grandson, Nathan Lynn Franklin; his mother, Frances Kaminski of Oregon, IL; his siblings, Julie (William) Mattas of North Aurora, IL, Jamie (Karen) Kaminski of OK, Diane (Eric) Helzing of Montgomery, IL and John (fiancé, Pam Millonzi) of North Aurora, IL; his brother-in-law, Richard (Jann) Petkus of North Riverside, IL; also many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul S. Kaminski Sr.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 406 Walnut Street, Yorkville, IL. Interment will follow in the St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Bristol, IL.
Friends may visit from 4:00 until 7:00 PM on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 North Bridge Street, Yorkville, IL.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1617 North Bridge Street, Yorkville, IL, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630)553-7611.
Published in Beacon News on Jun. 14, 2020.