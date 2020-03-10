|
Paula S. Brandl, 61, of Aurora, formerly of Lombard, IL passed away on March 8, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on February 16, 1959 in Crystal Falls, MI the daughter of Donald and Delores (Clark) Johnson. Paula had a passion for dancing and taught dance for over 30 years. She loved shopping, gardening, cooking, playing poker and music. She had a knack for decorating and especially loved decorating for the holidays. Above all things time spent with family was among her greatest joys. She will be dearly missed by all.
She is survived by her husband Ed Brandl of 36 years; children Carly Rose and Scott Robert; mother, Delores (Al) Deatherage, step-children; Mark (Lisa) Brandl, Tim (Denise) Brandl and Kelly (Erik) Jacquez; 6 grandchildren; siblings, Michael (Kate ) Johnson, Donna (Richard Zal) Johnson, and Clark (Heather) Johnson. She is also survived by her mother and father-in-law, Harry and Gloria Brandl as well as many other in-laws and nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father Donald Johnson and brother Robbie Johnson.
Family will be receiving guests on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. Interment will be private.
For directions and online guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 10, 2020