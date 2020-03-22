|
Pauline Abruscato, 93, of Oswego, IL passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Cummings, GA. She was born July 27, 1926 in Chicago, IL to the late Joseph and Anna nee Mangano Provenzano.
Pauline was employed as a manager at Portillo's for many years and worked as a cashier following her retirement. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Angela (John) Solorio of Lombard; son Joseph (Denise) Abruscato of Cummings, GA; seven grandchildren: George (Kelly) Leicht, Joseph (Mandi) Leicht, Gina Moreno, Jamie (Ash) Damitz, Michael (Ashley) Abruscato, Nicole Abruscato and Veronica Abruscato; 14 great grandchildren; sister Patricia (Al) Bruno of Glen Ellyn, IL: sister in law, Frances Provenzano of Oconomowoc, WI; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband, Anthony Abruscato in 2011; son, Anthony R. Abruscato; two brothers John and Anthony Provenzano and a sister, Jean McCoy
A visitation will take place on Monday, March 23, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 South Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Anne Catholic Church, 551 Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego, IL 60543. Burial to follow at Risen Lord Cemetery in Oswego, IL. For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 22, 2020