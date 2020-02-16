Home

Pauline Debra Ryan


1950 - 2020
Pauline Debra Ryan Obituary
Born 2-22-1950

Passed away 2-12-2020

Pauline passed peacefully at Rush Copley Hospital with her family by her side. She was married to Patrick Ryan of Montgomery IL for 28 years. She is at peace with her Father Joseph S. Schag and her Mother Marion L. Schag. 2 Sons Brian L Schag of Tonica, Robert J Schag of Aurora, 1 Stepson Jason Ryan of Bolingbrook, Brother Peter & Cheri Schag of Yorkville IL, Sister Pamela & Bill Hendrikson of Millington IL, Brother Joseph & Gina Schag of Eddyville IL, Sister Garnet & William Does of Tonica IL, 8 Grandchildren, 6 Great Grandchildren, and Several Nieces and Nephews.

The Family will have a Celebration of life at a later date to be announced.

The Family would like to send a heartfelt Thank you to all the staff at Rush Copley Hospital.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 16, 2020
