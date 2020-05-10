DeNee, Vicky, and Keith -- So sad to learn of your loss! Peggy was a great neighbor and North Evanslawn is not the same without her gregarious presence. I miss seeing Peggy smiling and waving from her living room window when I take Stuart on his daily walks, and I so appreciated her always asking about my mother...always so thoughtful! Her personality was a force of nature and she will be missed. My sincere condolences, Lauri

Lauri Brown

Neighbor