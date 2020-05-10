Peggy A. Wojtowicz, 84, of Aurora, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020. She was born on June 4, 1935 in Hopewell, Virginia, the daughter of the late Howard and Leona (Scott) Clifton.
Interment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, Aurora, IL.
For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com view completed obituary and or leave an online condolence.
Published in Beacon News on May 10, 2020.