Peggy A. Wojtowicz
1935 - 2020
Peggy A. Wojtowicz, 84, of Aurora, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020. She was born on June 4, 1935 in Hopewell, Virginia, the daughter of the late Howard and Leona (Scott) Clifton.

Interment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, Aurora, IL.

For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com view completed obituary and or leave an online condolence.



Published in Beacon News on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
May 6, 2020
DeNee, Vicky, and Keith -- So sad to learn of your loss! Peggy was a great neighbor and North Evanslawn is not the same without her gregarious presence. I miss seeing Peggy smiling and waving from her living room window when I take Stuart on his daily walks, and I so appreciated her always asking about my mother...always so thoughtful! Her personality was a force of nature and she will be missed. My sincere condolences, Lauri
Lauri Brown
Neighbor
May 5, 2020
I am so sad that you are gone Grandma. I hope you are at peace and having fun with all the loved ones you lost during your life here. Tell Gma Clifton I say hello! MUCH LOVE and will miss you dearly
Leslie Bevers (helton)
Grandchild
