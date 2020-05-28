Peggy Jean Weis
1939 - 2020
Peggy Jean (Wolf) Weis was born in Aurora, IL. on June 24, 1939 to Otto and Ethel Wolf. She passed away on May 24, 2020 at her home. She was a graduate of West Aurora High School. She was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church. She enjoyed baking, reading, genealogy, and spend-ing time with her grandchildren. Peggy is survived by her husband of 57 years, Herb Weis; her daughters Janet (Paul) Wilk of Aurora, IL., Linda (Brian) Gantenbein of Appleton, WI., and Diane (Eric) Krantz of Montgomery, IL.; 7 grandchildren, Ashley, Kyle, Nathan, Nicholas, Sydney, Jovianna, and Ama-ia; brothers Otto (Charlotte) Wolf, Joe (Barb) Wolf; a sister Sally (Jack) Simmons, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Otto and Ethel Wolf, a sister Mary Hart, and a brother Jim (Carol) Wolf. She will be buried at Riverside Cemetery in Montgomery, IL. Due to current restrictions, a private service will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Aurora, IL. Arrangements entrusted to Dieterle Memorial Home. For guestbook and information visit www.dietermemorialhome.com. 630-897-1196


Published in Beacon News on May 28, 2020.
