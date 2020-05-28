Peggy Jean (Wolf) Weis was born in Aurora, IL. on June 24, 1939 to Otto and Ethel Wolf. She passed away on May 24, 2020 at her home. She was a graduate of West Aurora High School. She was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church. She enjoyed baking, reading, genealogy, and spend-ing time with her grandchildren. Peggy is survived by her husband of 57 years, Herb Weis; her daughters Janet (Paul) Wilk of Aurora, IL., Linda (Brian) Gantenbein of Appleton, WI., and Diane (Eric) Krantz of Montgomery, IL.; 7 grandchildren, Ashley, Kyle, Nathan, Nicholas, Sydney, Jovianna, and Ama-ia; brothers Otto (Charlotte) Wolf, Joe (Barb) Wolf; a sister Sally (Jack) Simmons, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Otto and Ethel Wolf, a sister Mary Hart, and a brother Jim (Carol) Wolf. She will be buried at Riverside Cemetery in Montgomery, IL. Due to current restrictions, a private service will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Aurora, IL. Arrangements entrusted to Dieterle Memorial Home. For guestbook and information visit www.dietermemorialhome.com. 630-897-1196
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on May 28, 2020.