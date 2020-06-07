Peter G. Alexandrou, 65, passed away on May 31, 2020. He was born October 9, 1954 in Chicago, IL. to the late George and Emilee Alexandrou. Peter is survived by his 2 brothers, Alex (Karen) Alexandrou and their children, George and Evan and Dean (Diane) Alexandrou and their children, Christian and Danae. A private graveside service took place at Lincoln Memorial Park officiated by Fr. Peter Spiro. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Little City Foundation, 1760 W. Algonquin Rd., Palatine, IL 60067 (littlecity.org) For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in Beacon News on Jun. 7, 2020.