Peter G. Alexandrou
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter G. Alexandrou, 65, passed away on May 31, 2020. He was born October 9, 1954 in Chicago, IL. to the late George and Emilee Alexandrou. Peter is survived by his 2 brothers, Alex (Karen) Alexandrou and their children, George and Evan and Dean (Diane) Alexandrou and their children, Christian and Danae. A private graveside service took place at Lincoln Memorial Park officiated by Fr. Peter Spiro. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Little City Foundation, 1760 W. Algonquin Rd., Palatine, IL 60067 (littlecity.org) For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Lincoln Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved