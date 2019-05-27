Peter G. Heinz, 82 of Montgomery, passed away May 25, 2019, in the Journey Care Hospice unit at Rush Medical Center in Chicago. He was born August 15, 1936 in Aurora, IL, son of George and Mary (Zelinka) Heinz. Peter was a mechanic at Caterpillar Manufacturing for 31 years. He was a big White Sox fan and boys baseball manager for many years; being the President of the Fox Valley Pony League, also was the founder and Treasurer of the Corn Belt Little League program, a member of the Big Brothers/Big Sisters, and was involved in the Cub Scouts as well. He was the longest running trustee in the Village of Montgomery's history, from 1987 to 2019 and also played an active role in the annual planning of Montgomery Fest, of which he was Grand Marshall of the Montgomery Fest parade several years ago. Peter was also successful in bringing the first Montgomery fest carnival to town, as well as instrumental in the planning of the VFW War Memorial Site. After the new Village Hall opened, he helped organize the first Village's first monthly senior luncheon. Peter says, "I take pride in working for the residents of Montgomery. I always put the residents' opinions first and focus on ways to make the Village of Montgomery a better community. Peter is survived by 1 daughter Gina (Zachary) Moga, 1 son, Jody (Christina), 6 grandchildren, Daniel (Andrea), Alexandra, Andrea, Jake, Jessica, Jennalyn, 3 great grandchildren, Ava, Brooklyn and Jordan and 1 brother, Fredrick. Many nieces, nephews and other relatives and a very special thanks to a wonderful caregiver and friend George. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 59 years, Sara, 3 brothers, George, Donald, and James, 1 son, Gerald and his 2 beloved Boxers, Lulu and Moli. Family will be receiving guests Wednesday May 29, 2019 from 3pm to 8pm at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery. Funeral Mass will be Thursday May 30, 2019 at 11am at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 620 5th street, Aurora. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Aurora. Donations to Journey Care Hospice Appreciated. For directions and guestbook visit, www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196 Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 27, 2019