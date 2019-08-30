|
Peter L. Krentz, of Plano, IL passed away on August 28, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on August 13, 1932, the son of the late Rev. Paul G. Krentz and Ruth (Lee) Krentz.
Peter graduated from Valparaiso University in 1956 with a Juris Doctor of Law Degree. He was a past President of the Valparaiso University Alumni Board of Directors and recipient of the Valparaiso University Alumni Service Award.
Peter served as a Director for the Community Bank of Plano and the Plano Community Credit Union. He was a Charter Member of the Plano Development Corporation, a member of the Steering Committee for Excellence in Education in Plano, and a long-time member and past president of the Plano Rotary Club. In July of 2016, the City of Plano commended him for over 60 years of service to the community by recognizing the street adjoining his Plano law office as "Honorable Peter L. Krentz Way".
Peter is survived his wife, Wanda (Drees) Krentz; children, Paul (Beth), Anne (Jim) Organ, Cindy (Ken) Seidel and Stephen (Amy); twelve grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and sister, Ruth Brighton.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Joanne Maiers.
Visitation will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until time of the memorial service 11:00 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church, 8 South Lincoln Street, Batavia, IL 60510.
Memorials may be given to Valparaiso University or ELCA World Hunger.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Aug. 30, 2019