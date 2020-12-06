1/
Peter Michael Struthers
Peter Michael Struthers, youngest child of the late Herb and Pat (Kelly) Struthers passed away on Sunday November 29, 2020 in Los Angeles at the age of 55 following a 9 year battle with cancer.

He is survived by his husband, best friend and caregiver Michael Martin of Los Angeles. Siblings Mary (Pat) Dougherty, Sharon Struthers, Sue (Jon) Springborn, John (Claire) Struthers and Jim (Shawn) Struthers. He was the beloved uncle to 8 nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his brother Tom.

Peter was a proud graduate of St. Joseph Catholic School, Aurora Central Catholic High School and Marquette University.

Peter had a brilliant mind and a wicked sense of humor. He will be missed by all.

Donations in his memory may be made to aurorapride.org or a local Toys for Tots.


Published in Beacon News on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

December 4, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Leanne Grahame
December 3, 2020
Best friend, ever.
Michael Martin
Spouse
