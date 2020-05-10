Philip Andre Rippinger, 82, of North Aurora passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Friday, May 8, 2020. He was born May 9, 1937 in Aurora to Joseph & Josephine (Shirtz) Rippinger.
Philip attended North Aurora Grade School and Holy Angels School in Aurora, then graduated from Marmion Military Academy in 1956. He served in the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood Missouri as an engineer from 1961 until 1962. Philip proudly served the Village of North Aurora Police department from 1962 until 1992 retiring as a Police Detective/Lieutenant. He also served as a volunteer North Aurora Fireman for 30 years. In his spare time Philip loved to garden and travel to his farm in Missouri and Cabin in Wisconsin with his family. Philip was a member of Annunciation Church and former Boy Scout leader for Annunciation School.
He is survived by his wife, Janice (Deist) Rippinger; five children, Jon (Michelle) Rippinger, Philip Jr. (Karen) Rippinger, Elizabeth (Jamie) Rusch, Tricia (Joseph) Waterson, Jennifer Thompson; twenty one grandchildren; several great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Josephine (Shirtz) Rippinger; six brothers Francis Rippinger, John Rippinger, Joseph Rippinger, James Rippinger, David Rippinger; his sister, Emilie Galles.
Due to current restrictions a private family visitation will be held Monday, May 11, 2020 at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500
Private funeral services will be held Monday, May 11, 2020 from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY to Annunciation Church, Fr. Joel Rippinger will officiate with private interment at Marywood Cemetery.
Memorials contributions in Philip's name may be made to Annunciation Church or Marmion Military Academy.
Published in Beacon News on May 10, 2020.