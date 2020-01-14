|
|
The family of Philip Charles Usilton announce with sadness his passing at home on January 10, 2020 after a long struggle with melanoma and brain tumor cancers. He was born on August 14, 1945 to William and Alena Usilton, both deceased, and spent most of his life in Aurora and Yorkville. IL.
He was retired from Dial (VVF) Industries in Montgomery, IL where he was employed many years as a machinist.
He will be dearly missed by his wife Jeane Skinner Usilton and his stepchildren Cherryl (Dan) Skinner and Gregory (Shelley) Skinner and their children and grandchildren. He will be kept in the hearts of his dear friend and former wife Janis Usilton; his siblings brother William Usilton (Dianne Kallina) and sister Mary Hill (Ed); nephew Bill Usilton (Kelley) and their children Mathew and Benjamin; nephew Gregory Barkauskas. Also, brothers-in-law Bill Kellar (Carol); Donald Kellar (Kim); Kenneth Kellar (Chris) and sister-in-law Leah-anne Kellar McMillan (Christopher) and their families.
He was predeceased by sister Christine Barkauskas.
He was a member of NHRA and NSRA and an avid fan of NHRA Drag Racing. His hobby and passion was working in his garage restoring hotrods and muscle cars and driving them to NHRA and NSRA events or car cruise events in the area. He took a lot of pride in everything he accomplished and always did it his way.
At his request there will be no services. He will rest in peace at Little Rock Township Cemetery in Plano, IL.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the many friends, neighbors, and various medical facilities and their staff that helped him through this journey. Your care, kindness, thoughtfulness and love for him was greatly appreciated and always remembered. Thanks to The Oncology Units of Rush Copley in both Yorkville and Aurora; Nursing staff on floors 2C and 2Y; staff of Alden of Waterford Rehabilitation Facility, Aurora; Quest staff, Yorkville; Home Health Care Agency, Aurora; ambulance attendants; and special thanks to Divine Hospice and Palliative Care, Yorkville and Nelson Funeral Homes Yorkville.
Extended and very special thanks to Dr. Ho Myong (Oncology), Dr. Neha Kapil and Dr. Ying Zhang and their staff of Copley Medical Group, and Dr. John Greagor (Melanoma Specialist) and staff of Lombard, IL. To the aides from hospice that were such a blessing, we thank you for keeping him comfortable and also nurse Fallon for all of her expert care. Heartfelt and grateful thanks to each and every one of you.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or 630-553-7611.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 14, 2020