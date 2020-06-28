Philip Culkin Ruddy
Philip C. Ruddy, 78, beloved husband, father, grandfather and prominent Kane County Attorney, died peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Thursday June 25, 2020. A true renaissance man who vividly embraced and loved life, he was born, lived and practiced law in Aurora, Illinois until 2013, when he and his wife Colleen moved full-time to their wonderful cottage in Union Pier, Michigan.

Mr. Ruddy attended Holy Angels School and Marmion Military Academy, and received both his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Notre Dame. He began his legal career in 1966 as a law clerk to Chief Justice Roy J. Solfisburg of the Illinois Supreme Court, and then joined the law firm founded by his father, Clarence J. Ruddy. The original firm, Ruddy, Myler and Bartsch, eventually became known as Myler, Ruddy and McTavish, in which Mr. Ruddy worked for over 45 years.

In addition to the practice of law, Mr. Ruddy also held many civic and political positions, including serving as City Attorney and then Corporation Counsel for the city of Aurora from 1969 until 1976. In 1970, the Illinois Junior Chamber of Commerce selected him as one of three outstanding young men in the state. He also served for many years as Vice Chairman of the Aurora Human Relations Commission. In 1972, Mr. Ruddy was elected a delegate to the Democratic National Convention in Miami, and served as an Illinois Special Assistant Attorney General from 1984 through 1988. He was a founder and an original director of the Kane County Bar Foundation from 1966 through 2001, and an active member of the Illinois State Bar Association, where he served as Chairman of the Ethics Committee. In his later years, Mr. Ruddy also relished serving as a volunteer docent for the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center at The University of Notre Dame.

Mr. Ruddy is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Colleen (Murray), his son Philip C. Ruddy Jr. (wife Ana) of Glendale, California, his daughter Erin Ruddy Sabey (husband Andrew) of Lafayette, California, and his grandchildren Julia Colleen Sabey, Reed Andrew Sabey and Benjamin Oak Ruddy. He is also survived by his sister Mary Margaret Ruddy Zumoff (husband Robert) of Tempe, Arizona and his brother C. John Ruddy (wife Lorna) of Aurora.

Mr. Ruddy's gregarious "joie de vivre" was renowned and exemplified through his love of family, friends, food, wine, film, art, philosophy, history, fresh flowers, and classical, blues, and rock and roll music. He also loved to travel, including many trips to Southern France and Northern Italy, as well as Mexico, Greece, and his ancestral home of Ireland. He never missed a sunset if he could help it, preferably on a beach, with his wife at his side and a glass of wine in his hand.

Even as his illness progressed, Mr. Ruddy never stopped sharing his enthusiasm and appreciation for all that life has to offer – a sentiment that was echoed time and again, by the kind words he received from family and friends around the world, whose lives he touched in ways both big and small. In his honor, we invite you to embrace life, take time to enjoy every moment, the sun, the sky, the flowers – and toast every sunset, for the days we are gifted.

In light of Covid-19, there will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to consider a donation to your local hospice organization.


Published in Beacon News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 27, 2020
What a beautiful person you were! We were so blessed to have known you, Uncle Phil. We so enjoyed your wonderful hospitality at your lake home in Michigan. We will always remember your kindness and generosity toward our family, especially toward Nara and Zachary You will be missed!
Celeste, Nara and Zachary
Family
June 27, 2020
It is an absolute shock to hear of Philip's passing. My warmest thoughts and condolences to Colleen and his family. He know how to live a life well, to treasure all the beauty that life has to offer, whether it be a great wine, or a great book. .... may god hold him in the palm of his hand.
Ed Duffy
Friend
June 27, 2020
So very sorry for your loss, I always saw him at Barneys, always a smile, such a kind gentle man... my deepest condolences
Debbie Goldenthal

Debbie Goldenthal
Acquaintance
June 27, 2020
Colleen, I am so sorry to hear about Phil. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. It was always fun to see Phil and I know he will be missed.
Jane Lynn
Friend
June 27, 2020
Ansel joins me in sending our condolences. We have fond Union Pier memories of dinners in your home enjoying Philips wonderful cooking...all best, your Dallas friends, The Aberlys.
Suzanne Aberly
Friend
June 27, 2020
June 27, 2020
My deepest condolences. I'm so very sorry. I have so many good memories of the being with the family at your house on LaGrande in Aurora and also stopping by in Union Pier. What a wonderful man and family. He was kind and helped so many people as a lawyer.
Elizabeth Granoff
June 27, 2020
A toast to you, dear Philip!
How precious, how tender It is to watch a sunset over water, much more so is the remembrance of your joie de vivre that has so enriched our being. Thank you, friend. Condolences, Colleen, Erin, Philip and family!
Hanni U. Taylor
Friend
June 27, 2020
So terribly sorry to hear about Phil. Our sympathies to Colleen and the family. We was one of the good guys always a smile on his face. We were good friends when he lived in Aurora. We wish him a good journey.
Carole and AndyArliskas
Friend
June 27, 2020
I am deeply saddened to hear this. Phil was my partner, friend, and mentor. Phil was a great lawyer, but more importantly a great human being with a zest for life that is unmatched. My best to Colleen, Erin, and Phil, jr. Phil will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Richard G Larsen
Friend
June 27, 2020
We will always smile when we think of you, Good Heavens! We love you and will always remember you lighting up a gathering with your songs, wonderful stories, good wine, food, and of course your friendship. You will be missed!
Shana Kirby
Friend
June 27, 2020
So sorry to see this. He was such a friendly person and I always enjoyed seeing him at the Roadhouse. Sending my love to Colleen and the family
Jennifer Trout
Friend
June 27, 2020
It was an honor knowing him.
I always enjoyed our chats at The Red Arrow Roadhouse.
He will be missed.
Jack Marcus
Friend
June 27, 2020
So sorry to learn of Phil's passing. He filled a room when he entered and always brought a smile. I always looked forward to visiting with him. A life well lived.
Jacqui Schiewe
Friend
