Philomena "Phyllis" Margaret Brown, age 85, of Yorkville, IL passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 after a long journey with Dementia, at Autumn Leaves in Oswego, IL. She was born on August 25, 1934 in Lisle, IL the daughter of Sam and Margaret (Bertolani) Ferreri.
Phyllis was united in marriage on June 18, 1955 to Frederick Brown and they spent the next 56 happy years together until his passing on September 19, 2011. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Yorkville, IL. Phyllis was employed for many years by Robb Container in Yorkville, IL. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt who will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Barry Brown of Yorkville, IL, Janice (Patrick) Cox of Yorkville, IL, and Keith (Judee) Brown of Missouri; her six grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren; her brothers, William (Jo) Ferreri of Naperville, IL, Sal (Janice) Ferreri of Arizona, and Andy (Jane) Ferreri of Winfield, IL; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Margaret Ferreri; her husband Frederick Brown; her infant great-granddaughter, Teagan Cox; and her brother and sister-in-law, Chuck and Shirley Ferreri.
Friends may visit from 8:30 until 9:30 AM on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 N. Bridge St., Yorkville, IL.
A Memorial Mass for both Phyllis and Fred will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, January 20, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 406 Walnut St., Yorkville, IL. Interment will be private.
Phyllis' family would like to thank both Autumn Leaves of Oswego, IL and Angel Grace Hospice for the wonderful care they gave to her.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or 630-553-7611.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 12, 2020