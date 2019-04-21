Photini (Fay) Theodor, 93 of Aurora passed away peacefully Friday April 18, 2018 at her home. She was born in Rizes, Greece in 1926 and married her husband, Demetre in 1948. Together they came to America and settled in Aurora. They owned and operated Theodor Brothers Restaurant and Candy Store on the corner or River and Galena in downtown Aurora for many years. The were married for 35 years until his passing in 1983. Fay is survived by her daughter Vicky Modlinger; her son, Lou (Mary) Theodor; her granddaughters, Jennifer (Chuck) Vollmer, Alyssa and Leah Theodor; her two great grandsons, Eli and Dominic Vollmer; her brother, Perry Bouris; many other family and friends. Funeral Mass will be held Monday 11:00 a.m. April 22, 2019 at St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church, 1855 5th Ave, Aurora, IL 60504. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be private. Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, Il 60506. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.xom to sign the online guestbook. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary