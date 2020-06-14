Phyllis Annette Chase passed away peacefully on June 6, 2020, just 12 days before her 95th birthday. She was born in Moberly, Missouri on June 18, 1925 to Harry and Myrtle Morgan. She is survived by her brother Charles (Mary) Morgan and her sister-in-law, Jeanie Morgan. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Leslie and Alvin.
Phyllis grew up in small towns near Moberly and was advanced three grades before graduating high school from a one room school house at age 15. She joined the Navy during World War II, trained and served as a nurse at Watts Hospital in Durham, North Carolina and was always very proud of her service as a WAVE. She later moved into a career as a medical technologist, working in hospitals and clinics. In later years, she worked as a lab technician in chemical research, her last job being at Amoco Research Center in Naperville, Illinois.
Phyllis met her husband of 58 years, Edward, on a blind date and they were married soon after, having three children, Deanna Chase, Cindy (Mike) Moore and Brian (Cindy) Chase. She is survived by her children and grandchildren, Greg Moore, Christina Moore, Ben Chase/Amy Betzelberger, Nathan (Anna) Chase, Kevin Moore, Dan Chase and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Phyllis was devoted to her family, her church and her friends. She always had a welcoming presence, a smile and an open ear to the many people whose lives she touched. Phyllis and Ed were active and devoted members of the Advent Christian Church and they lived their lives according to their faith. They actively supported those in need as well as finding many social connections through the church. Many remember the love shared in times of need.
Phyllis and Ed moved from Missouri to Los Angeles, Texas, Illinois, San Diego and back to Aurora as they followed Ed's career path. Aurora was twice their home and they lived most of their years there. in later years, Phyllis lived in care facilities in Naperville and Yorkville, Illinois, where she passed. Even as dementia limited her ability to communicate in her later years, she was loved by all who knew her and they felt blessed by her loving spirit.
Phyllis will be buried next to her husband Edward at Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island, Illinois.
A memorial service, recorded by her children and grandchildren, will be available on the Healy Chapel website, where the guestbook can be signed and comments and pictures shared.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Heifer Project International at heifer.org or Aurora Advent Christian Church at auroraadvent.org.
Arrangements were made by Healy Chapel, Aurora, Illinois.
