|
|
Montgomery, IL - Phyllis Jean Fox (nee Kendall), formerly of Aurora, won her battle with the forces trying to make her move in resounding and typically strong-willed fashion dying on Tuesday, February 4th, at Alden's Gardens at Waterford. She was 98 years old.
Born December 26, 1921, in Mapleton, Iowa, she was the daughter of Bertha and William Kendall. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Maurine Kiertzner, husband Quillen Leigh Fox, and son-in-law Stephen Anderton. She is survived by 3 daughters: Linda (Larry) Swartz of Springfield, IL, Cindy Anderton of Millington, MD, and Carol (Phil) SanRoman of Aurora, 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Phyllis graduated from Saint Luke's Hospital (now Rush) in Chicago in 1946, as a registered nurse. She married in 1945, and moved to Aurora in 1953. She worked at Copley Hospital (now Rush-Copley) for a number of years where the doctors and staff nicknamed her "Foxy." She moved to the Visiting Nurse Association for 26 years retiring in 1995. In retirement she worked for the school system doing immunizations, hearing exams, and flu shots. Although she always said that she wanted to stay at home with her children she was a real career woman before it was the norm and her progeny have benefitted from her example. Among them are 2 PhDs, 2 RNs, several MAs, a Special Olympian, a Super-Mom, a professional falconer, a chicken farmer, and some entrepreneurs.
People who knew her say she was feisty. At family gatherings she would say she wasn't going to wait on anyone and then proceed to wait on everyone. And don't leave anything sitting around – it would get "cleaned up" before you knew it. Don't give her the camera – she always cut off everyone's heads.
She and her husband moved to Boulder Hill Gardens in 1998. They did a lot of traveling – Alaska, Egypt, the West. Phyllis moved to Alden's in 2017, and was adamant about not moving again. Her ashes, however, will move 500 miles to Arlington Cemetery. There will be a memorial service later in the year when she is interred with her husband. She was an active member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Aurora well into her 90s and memorial contributions may be made to the church, 14 N May St, Aurora, IL 60506, or to Hesed House Soup Kitchen, 659 S River St, Aurora, IL 60506.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 12, 2020