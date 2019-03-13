Phyllis Kathleen Ann Pinkous Weiland, born December 5th 1944 to Cecil Pinkous and Maria Stephani. Died March 9th 2019. Survived by her 4 children, John Weiland, Tim (Toni Meder) Weiland, Andy (Amy) Weiland and Jennifer (Jeff) Schaffer, as well as 7 grandchildren, 9 siblings and many, many nieces and nephews. She was known by many names and wore many hats, Tiny, Phyllis, daughter, mom, sister, grandma, friend, teacher, guide, or healer. We knew her as mom, but watched her help or take in all who needed help. She gave all or herself to the very end to heal, guide or just sit with you and hold your hand. She had a way of seeing you without judgement. She accepted you unconditionally. She looked to her insights and always had something to guide you. She had religion and spirituality and saw them as interchangeable. Phyllis had many careers along her path. The one she loved the most was taking care of children. She loved and cared for them for most of her life. We grew up in her day care and watched her continue caring for children until she was 73. She dabbled in the corporate world for a few years, but soon returned to caring for children. Mom enjoyed sewing, wood working, crafts, meditation, and many other things. She participated in many groups, most of which helped her grow as a teacher or mentor. Despite her busy schedule of caring for children she found a way of making time for her second love, and that was her spirituality. The list of people she helped throughout her life is equal only to the number of children she has cared for. No matter how you knew Phyllis, you loved her. She will be missed.Family will be receiving guests on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 2:00 PM-5:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home 1120 S Broadway Montgomery, IL. Interment will be private.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in her honor to The Night Ministry, or a children's . http://wwwthenightministry.org/ Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary