The Healy Chapel
370 Division Square
Sugar Grove, IL 60554
630-466-1330
More Obituaries for Phyllis Jacobs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Marie Jacobs


1943 - 2020
Phyllis Marie Jacobs Obituary
Phyllis Marie Clark Jacobs, 76, of Sugar Grove, Illinois died January 10, 2020. She was born on November 16, 1943 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of the late John and Marie (nee Strunk) Clark.

Phyllis graduated from Schurz High School, Chicago, IL., received her BSN from the University of Wisconsin, Madison School of Nursing and a MSN from Washington University-St. Louis School of Nursing. Her career in psychiatric/mental health nursing spanned 45 years. She taught nursing at Missouri Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in St. Louis, St. Louis University School of Nursing, Millikin University in Decatur, IL and for the last 23 years of her career at Wichita State University School of Nursing in Kansas. For much of that time at Wichita State she was the Director of the Undergraduate Nursing Program. Phyllis published many articles, wrote and reviewed questions for the National Council of State Boards of Nursing and a nursing testing company and contributed chapters to several psychiatric nursing textbooks. She volunteered and had leadership roles in her church and in the areas of mental health and bereavement counseling. She enjoyed family, friends, playing golf and going to Colorado each summer.

Survived by Louis J. Jacobs, Jr., spouse of 54 years; daughter, Julie Ann Jacobs Jeppesen (Douglas Jeppesen); grandsons, Karsten Matthew Jeppesen and Eli Owen Jeppesen and a sister, Lenore Main (M. DeWitt Main) of Sherman, TX.

She was preceded in death by son, Matthew Louis Jacobs.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 4-8 P.M. at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Drive, Sugar Grove, IL 60554. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11 A.M. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 10. N. Edgelawn Ave., Aurora, IL 60506 with a visitation from 10 A.M. until the service hour at church. Interment will be at Kensington Gardens in Wichita, Kansas.

Memorials to the Les Turner ALS Foundation, 5550 W. Touhy Ave., Ste. 302, Skokie, IL 60077 or the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave, Ste. 550, Chicago, IL 60631.

For further information please call 630-466-1330 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
