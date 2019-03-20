Phyllis R. Minard, age 95 of Montgomery, IL, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Symphony of the Tillers in Oswego, IL. She was born June 5, 1923 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of the late Charles H. and Lulu M. nee Botts Putnam. Phyllis was very active in the 1st Methodist Church in Aurora, IL for many years. She sang with the church choir and performed many solos. Phyllis and her husband were former owner/operators of Hi Tide Campground in Somonauk, IL and Bandy's Ice Cream Shop in Montgomery, IL. Family was very important to Phyllis, and her mother affectionately referred to her and her sisters as the "Sweet Ps" (as all the names started with "P"). She is survived by her children Randy (Rita) Rutsay of NE, Tim (Susan) Rutsay of Oswego, IL, Dianne (Lon) Shore of W. Palm Beach, FL, grandchildren Aaron, Sarah, Jorie, Pete, Arianne, Ty, Chrissy, Caren, Jeremy, Brandon, Justin, 21 great-grandchildren and daughter-in-law Patricia Rutsay of Aurora, IL.She was preceded in death by her husband Douglas J. Minard, son Martin Rutsay, grandson Ryan, sister Pearl McKelvey and brothers Philip and Paul.A gather of family and friends will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 10:00 AM until a memorial service at 11:00 AM at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army 1590 Douglas Road, Montgomery, IL 60538. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary