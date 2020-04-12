Home

Pilar M. Hernandez

Pilar M. Hernandez Obituary
Pilar M. Hernandez, 72, of Aurora, passed away on April 10, 2020 at his home. He was born on January 30, 1948 in Mexico, the son of the late Jesus Manuel and Prudencia (Medrano) Hernandez.

Pilar was a member of St. Joseph Church in Aurora. He retired from H.L. Blachford after many years of service. His hobbies were working on and repairing old cars, watching his grandchildren playing sports and going to the gym.

Survivors include his wife, San Juana (Romero) Hernandez; his son, Jaime Jesus (Hilda Lopez) Hernandez and their children, Jaime Jesus Hernandez, Jr. and Eric Daniel Hernandez; his son, Juan "John" Jose (Imelda Garcia) Hernandez and their children, Isabelle "Izzy" Marie Hernandez and Olivia "Oli" Renee Hernandez; his son, Pilar "Pac" Manuel Hernandez and one brother in Mexico, Jose Luis Hernandez.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Raul Chacon Hernandez.

Private family services will be held at The Healy Chapel, Aurora.

For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 12, 2020
