Ralph E. Baumann, age 95, passed away February 25, 2019 in Aurora, IL. He was born in Oswego, IL on July 6, 1923, raised in Aurora and graduated from East Aurora High School. He worked for Burlington Northern Railroad before serving in the U.S. Coast Guard for twenty years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Alice (Huberty) Baumann; and his twin brother, Roy E. Baumann, of Joliet. He is survived by his son, Gary L. Baumann, of Plano, TX; his daughter, Patricia L. (Wayne) Baumann-Johnson, of Aurora; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, William F. Baumann, of Aurora; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.A graveside service will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at 9:00 AM at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Aurora. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500. Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Ralph's family.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 27, 2019
