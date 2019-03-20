|
Ralph H. Van Kampen, age 91, of Elmhurst. Beloved husband of 57 years to the late Georgia, nee Theodore; loving father of Tracy (Andrzej Bartke) Evans and Shawn (Pam) Van Kampen; devoted grandfather of Kyle (Charlyn) Evans, Collin (Julie) Evans, Ryan (Katie) Van Kampen, Meredith (Andy) Krantz, and Julia Van Kampen; great-grandfather of Garrett, Sawyer, Arya, Xander, Beckett, Thijs, Kenneth, and Brooks; fond brother of the late Robert, Alfred, Alice, and John; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Ralph was a journeyman carpenter and later became a real estate and investment broker.Visitation Friday, March 22, 9 AM until time of service at 11 AM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. So. of Roosevelt Rd) Lombard. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Faith Christian Reformed Church, 1070 S Prospect Ave, Elmhurst, IL, 60126 are appreciated.For info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 20, 2019