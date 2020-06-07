Ramiro (Ram) Rodriguez, 64 of Aurora Illinois, passed away on May 31, 2020 with family at his bedside. He was born on March 4, 1956 in Weslaco, Texas to the late Isabel and Juan Rodriguez.



He is preceded in death by his mother Isabel Mendez Rodriguez, father Juan E. Rodriguez, and brother Eduardo Rodriguez.



Ram is survived by his wife Ivy (Wilson), sons Noah Wilson, Owen (Samantha) Wilson, daughters Amega (Frank) Hersh, Briana Wilson, Clarice (Raoul) Ouedraogo, Krystal (Sean) Padfield, brothers Eddie Rodriguez, Noe Rodriguez (Blanca), Juan Rodriguez (Maggie), Juan Pablo Rodriguez (Diana), Eddie Rodriguez (Frances), Erasmo Rodriguez (Delia), Rudy Rodriguez, Antonio Rodriguez (Lilly), Homer Rodriguez (Delia), sister Estela Sifuentes, grandchildren Ava Johns, Daxstin and Braxstin Craion, Colt Padfield, Hannah and Frank Hersh, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Ram enjoyed a long career in truck driving. He instilled a strong work ethic in his children no matter what the task or job was. He will be missed tremendously by his wife of 35 years Ivy, and his grandchildren who gave him the greatest joy and purpose later in life. His family finds comfort in knowing he is now at peace and reunited with his best friend Lola his beloved pet boxer.



A private celebration of life to be held at a later date.





