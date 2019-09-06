|
|
Ramon M. Elizondo Sr., passed away at his home Wednesday September 4, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 18, 1944 in Monterrey, Mexico, son of Fidel Elizondo Gonzalez and Maria Gonzalez De Elizondo. Ramon was employed as a machine operator for Westerncraft for over 34 years. He enjoyed playing cards and spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Maria, 2 sons, Ramon Jr.(Celia) and Rene (Ana Rosa). 3 brothers, Jesus, Reynold, and Manuel, 2 sisters, Margarita Garza and Carmen Garza. 4 grandchildren, Nubia, Eli, Nayelis and Rene Jr. Many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Ramon is preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers, Hector, Fidel, Refugio, Rene, Reymondo and 2 sisters, Ninfa and Maria Nelly. Family will be receiving guests Tuesday Septemeber 10, 2019 from 3pm to 7pm at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery, IL. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10am at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, Aurora. Burial will take place at Mt Olivet Cemetery, Aurora. For guestbook and directions, visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019