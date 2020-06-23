Ramona Nava

Ramona "Moni" Nava, 64, of Aurora, IL passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 21, 2020, and now joins her beloved son Jason. She was born on April 25, 1956 in Petersburg, TX; the daughter of Isidro and Eva (Reyes) Rodriguez. Moni was loved by all, she had the best sense of humor, and her quick wit kept everyone laughing. Moni was best known for her signature nails and "hotlips" lipstick. She loved the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears. Above all things, she was a wonderful daughter, amazing wife, mother, and grandmother, and was the favorite sister and aunt. She will be missed dearly by all.
She is survived by her husband Lupe Nava, children; Maria Eliz (Tito) Hernandez, Jesse "JJ" (Javi) Gonzalez, and Adrian Nava; parents Isidro and Eva Rodriguez; grandchildren, Nataly and Danielle Hernandez and Jason Gonzalez, Jr.; siblings, Sid (Monty) Rodriguez, Sylvia (Efrian) Delgado, Ruben (Melissa) Rodriguez, Rachel (Randy Hartman) Rodriguez, Roy (Karin) Rodriguez, and Rody (Billie Hulstine) Rodriguez. She is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews and countless friends. She is preceded in death by her son Jason Gonzalez and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Family will be receiving guests on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 4:00 Pm to 7:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. Due to current restrictions, the wearing of a mask will be required and we will only be allowing 10 guests in the chapel at a time. We thank you in advance for your patience and understanding in trying to keep everyone safe. In her honor please wear your favorite Cubs or Bears attire.
A private funeral will be held and burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
For directions and online guestbook, please visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com
Published in Beacon News on Jun. 23, 2020.