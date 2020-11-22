1/1
Randy Nila
1956 - 2020
Randy Nila, 63, at last found peace with the Lord on November 18, 2020. He was born on November 20, 1956 in Aurora to Berta and Joseph Nila.

Randy was a gifted, self-taught musician whose passion for playing his guitars was both his greatest joy and his solace during troubled times. Randy generously gave of his compassionate heart, taking on the role of caregiver for his grandparents, his mother and John Dunham.

Randy is survived by his son Jaspar Nila; his siblings Delia Basile (Peter Metrou), Michael Nila, Ryan (Ursula) Maley, Lisa Mia Maley, and B.J. Maley; his Aunt and Uncle Alfredo and Chiqui Jordan; his cousins Marsha Jordan and Alfredo Manuel Jordan; his nieces and nephews Regina (Tom) Kazda, Dustin (Lexington) Heilmann, Jennifer (Tim) Theriault, Todd Nila, Dulcinea (Patrick Benson) Basile, Jordan Maley, Katherine Maley, Rachel Maley, Jessie Deufel and several great nieces and nephews. Randy was blessed to be lovingly cared for, in the last several years of his life, by his devoted caregivers; June Cabatit and Joel Sison.

He was preceded in death by his former wife Vera Sue Nila; his mother Berta Nila Maley Dunham; his father Joseph Nila; his dad James B. Maley; his sister Alma Alicia Nila; his maternal grandparents Jesusita "Jessie" and Alfredo C. Jordan; his paternal grandparents Augustine and Porfidia Nila; and his uncle Hector "Bobby" Jordan.

Private funeral services will be held Monday, November 24, 2020. Entombment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements are being held at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Randy's family.



Published in Beacon News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
