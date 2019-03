Ray Keith Henderson of St. Charles, IL went home peacefully to his Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the age of 81.He was the youngest child of Cheslie and Kathrine Henderson's 7 children. Ray Keith worked at Caterpillar as a tool and die maker until his retirement 32 years later. In his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his wife and family. Additionally, he dedicated much of his time to serving Village Bible Church as a deacon and was a caregiver through the Comfort Keepers organization. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Carolyn Mary Henderson, their son Bryan (Jody) and daughter Cheryl Dunham (Rodney) and granddaughters: Jenna, Danielle, Brooke (Bryan): Damaris, Danae, Bethany (Cheryl).A celebration of life service will be held on March 16th from 12:30-3:00pm at Hilton Garden Inn in St. Charles, IL. A short visitation will be from 12:30-1:15 followed by a meal and service. Please let the family know if you plan to attend the meal. In lieu of flowers, we appreciate your donation to the Brighton Gardens page for the 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer's - St. Charles, IL at . Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary