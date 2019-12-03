|
|
Ray Lee Moore Jr. age 68 of Rochelle, IL formerly of Oswego departed this life November 26, 2019 at St. Anthony Hospital in Rockford with his daughter holding his hand.
Ray was born June 16, 1951 in Aurora, IL to Raymond L and the late Dolores (Zagorce) Moore. Retired from the BNSF Railroad he worked as a conductor. Known for his quick wit, Ray never met a stranger. His hobbies included motorcycles, hunting with his dad, fishing and boating. He always drove a Ford truck.
He is survived by his beloved children Ray Lee and Kelly Moore, grandson Colton Kreklow, Dad Raymond Sr., sister Janet (Gary)Sherman, brother Ronald(Barbara) Moore, his nieces and nephews Jennifer (Kelly) Byrne, Mandy, Adam, Eric and Milzie Sherman, Karli Moore and Livia Byrne.
He was preceded in death by his mother Dolores and sister and brother-in-law Diane and James Moncrief.
Family will be receiving guests on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadwav Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538.
