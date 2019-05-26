Home

The Healy Chapel
370 Division Square
Sugar Grove, IL 60554
630-466-1330
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
The Healy Chapel, Sugar Grove
370 Division Drive
Sugar Grove, IL
View Map
Raymond Donald Lumpp Obituary
Raymond Donald Lumpp, 89, of Sugar Grove, passed away on May 14, 2019 at St. Joseph Village in Chicago, surrounded by his family. He was born in rural Shelby County, Illinois to Mark and Bessie (Steger) Lumpp on February 4, 1930. He helped on the family farm and attended Shelbyville High School, where he began a lifelong love of basketball. Upon graduation in 1947 he moved to Racine, Wisconsin for work and played on two teams - American Bank and Silver Steel. Ray joined the National Guard in 1950 and while attending Eastern Illinois University his unit was activated. He served in the 235th Field Artillery Observation Battalion in Korea until 1953. Upon his return from Korea, Raymond attended Western Illinois University where he played on their championship basketball team and met his future wife, Joyce Milburn. They were married in 1956. Raymond began his career as a coach and teacher at Davenport West High School in Davenport, Iowa followed by positions at Harold L. Richards High School in Oak Lawn, Illinois, and Waubonsee Community College in Sugar Grove. In 1999, he was inducted in to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Raymond is preceded in death by his parents, Mark A. and Christine Lumpp; sister, Christine; brothers, Mark Jr. and Walter, and first wife, Joyce. Raymond is survived by his wife, Mary Parker; children, Maribeth (Greg) Brewer, Tom (Diane) Allen; grandchildren, Matthew and Henry Allen and sisters, Janet and Linda. The family of Raymond wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff and nurses of St. Joseph Village of Chicago and Dr. Lea Sevier, PhD for their care and kindness. A celebration of life open house will be held on Saturday, June 15 from 3:00PM - 5:00PM at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Drive, Sugar Grove, IL 60554. Donations in his memory can be sent to the Waubonsee Community College Foundation for Scholarship Assistance. https://www.waubonsee.edu/about-waubonsee/waubonsee-foundation/how-give/make-gift-online To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com. 630-466-1330.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 26, 2019
