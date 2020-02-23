|
Churchill, Raymond Elmer
Ray Churchill, age 91, passed peacefully on 2/15/2020 with Patricia, his wife of 70yrs. and their children by his side. Ray leaves behind Patricia (nee Fichtel), children, Susan(Jeffrey), Michael(Kathleen), Nancy(Bruce,dec), Beth(Phil), Steven(Shelley), 13 grandchildren,and 18 great grandchildren.
The wake will be at St. Therese Church 271 N. Farnsworth Ave. Aurora, Il. on Saturday, February 29th, 2020 @11:15, followed with a Mass @12:30. Burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Memorial Gifts to: Joliet Hospice.Org Services entrusted to Anderson-Goodale Memorial Homes (www.anderson-goodale.com) (815) 577-5250
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 23, 2020