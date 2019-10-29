Home

The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Pl.
Aurora, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Pl.
Aurora, IL
View Map
Raymond H. Pippin

Raymond H. Pippin Obituary
Raymond H. Pippin, 91, of Aurora, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019. He was born on July 29, 1928 in St. Paul, Virginia, the son of the late William and Belle (Burton) Pippin.

Raymond, also known as Harold, Buddy or Uncle Bud, served his country in the U.S. Army in the 24th Infantry in Japan. He was a lifetime member of the Montgomery V.F.W. Post #7452. Ray was a machinist and worked many manufacturing jobs. He started at the Hudson Motor Car Company in Detroit in the 1950s and eventually retired from Clark Equipment building earth moving equipment. He was a member of the Steelworker's Union. He was a lifelong Baptist. He enjoyed discussing politics and wrote many letters to the editor. He loved older country music and old Western movies. He wrote songs and published many poems. He was a champion checker player. He married Evelyn Loomis on January 23, 1955 and was married 57 years. They lived in various places including Roanoke VA, Richmond VA, Baltimore MD, Miami FL and settled in Aurora IL in 1960.

Survivors include his sons, Michael Pippin and Glen (Irene) Pippin; his grandchildren, Jonathan Balderas, Nicholas Pippin, Zachary Pippin, Benjamin Pippin, Alan Pippin, Allison Pippin and Katie Hilborn and many nieces and nephews.

Raymond was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Joyce (Loomis) Pippin; his daughter, Brenda Joyce Pippin and his siblings, Ernest Roy Pippin, Kathleen "Kay" Pippin, Carl "Toby" Pippin and Hazel "Bodgi" Davison.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 9 A.M. until the service hour of 11 A.M. at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL.

Interment will follow with military honors at Spring Lake Cemetery.

For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
