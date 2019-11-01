|
|
Raymond H. Pippin, 91, of Aurora, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019. He was born on July 29, 1928 in St. Paul, Virginia.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 9 A.M. until the service hour of 11 A.M. at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL.
Interment will follow with military honors at Spring Lake Cemetery.
For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit healychapel.com to view a full obituary and/or sign the guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 1, 2019