The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Pl.
Aurora, IL
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Pl.
Aurora, IL
Raymond H. Pippin


1928 - 2019
Raymond H. Pippin Obituary
Raymond H. Pippin, 91, of Aurora, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019. He was born on July 29, 1928 in St. Paul, Virginia.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 9 A.M. until the service hour of 11 A.M. at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL.

Interment will follow with military honors at Spring Lake Cemetery.

For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit healychapel.com to view a full obituary and/or sign the guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 1, 2019
