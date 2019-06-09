Raymond John Poss passed away late in the day on June 6, 2019 in Aurora, Illinois, loving father of Jeffrey (Kelvin) Poss, James (Eileen) Poss, Joyce (Michael) Crane and Janice Poss. Loving husband of late Angeline Mary and late Anne Virginia, and brother to Elenore M. Poss and late Louis (Irene) Poss, Ray was born May 26, 1920 in Chicago, Illinois to Henry Poss and Marie (Perske) Poss. He graduated from Calumet High School and attended classes at the Illinois Institute of Technology. He served in the US Army as a tabulating machine repairman during WWII. This experience and his studies at ITT prepared him for a successful career in sales that he began at IBM in Chicago in 1941. In 1975, after 34 years at IBM, he retired so he would have more time to play golf.In 1948, he married Anne V. Sojka and they had four children -- Jan, Joy, Jim and Jeff. His second marriage was to Angeline M. Parker in 1982 until her death in January 2007.Ray was an avid golfer, loved solving word puzzles, especially the daily Jumble, various opera arias and loved train travel. He was a friend to many and was always there to help those in need. He was a devoted and terrific father, grandfather and great-grandfather to all his children, numerous grandchildren and abundant great grandchildren. He cared for all of them with love and fun always in his heart.Ray was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Lou, and his wife, Anne, and second wife, Angeline. In his two families, he is survived immediately by his devoted and only sister, Elenore Poss, his four loving children, Jan Poss, Joy Crane (Michael), Jim Poss (Eileen) and Jeff Poss (Kelvin) and three grandchildren, Adam Poss, Megan Crane and Giselle Poss. In his second family, he is survived namely by his caring stepchildren, Gail Petty, Judy (Robert) Madonia and Jeffrey (former spouse Nina) Parker; his adoring step-grandchildren, Kim, Mike, Amy, David, Natalie, Daniel, Christen, Lauren, Allison, and Caren; and step great-grandchildren, Elaina, Lila, Claire, Jaxon, Mia, Noah, Will, Connor, Owen, Taylor, Shannon, Laura, Finn, Tate, Tegan, Parker, Alexandra, and Weston. He is survived by his nephews, John (Kazuko) Poss, Robert (Barbara) Poss, James (Kathy) Poss, and Michael Poss; their children, Jennifer (James), Bryan (Nancy), Eric (Rachelle), Megan (Ryan), Jaime (Kevin), Melissa (Ralph); and their children, Alex, and Emily, and their grandchildren, Blaze, Stella, Jackson, Ally, Ben, Ryan and Jake.Visitation will be Monday, June 10, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY 1801 Douglas Road, in Oswego, Illinois 60543. The funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 11 AM, at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church, 5005 Wolf Road, in Western Springs, Illinois 60558. Immediate interment after the mass, will be at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1400 S Wolf Road, Hillside, Illinois 60162. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary