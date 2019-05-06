|
Raymond Joseph Flores, 79, of Aurora, passed away Friday April 26, 2019 at Meadowbrook Manor in Naperville surrounded by his loving family. Ray was born January 19, 1940, son of Peter and Margaret (Patterson) Flores. Ray was employed as a groundskeeper for 15 years at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Aurora. He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, hunting, football and spending time with friends and family. Ray is survived by 4 daughters, Holly (Michael) Mullins, Esther (Raul) Vasquez, Ashley (Scott) Schwab, Rachel Flores (Josh), 14 grandchildren, Olivia, Alexsis, Logan, Hunter, Jaclyn, Julia, Elijah, Isaiah, Angelina,Nathan, Noah, Aniyah, Victoria, Vivian and 1 great grandchild, Kairo. 2 brothers, John, and Ralph, 2 sisters, Lucy Taylor, and Mary Guerrero. Many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Ray is preceded in death by his parents, 1 brother, Peter and 4 sisters, Ethel, Dorothy, Teresa and Barbara. Family will be receiving guests Friday May 10, 2019 from 10am until time of service at 1pm at Dieterle Memorial Home 1120 S. Broadway Montgomery. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery, Aurora. For directions and guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from May 6 to May 7, 2019