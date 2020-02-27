|
|
Raymond R. Harness, Jr. (92) of Oswego, formerly of Aurora, IL passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 surrounded by loving family. He was born April 13, 1927 in Aurora, IL, the son of Raymond and Mary (Molitor) Harness. He was a Veteran of the US Army. Raymond was employed by Jim Popp Builders in Aurora for many years. He then owned and operated his own business of cutting Pulp wood in Oxford, MS. He returned to the Aurora area and later was employed as a Supervisor at Ace Coffee Bar in Elgin. He had a passion for building custom cabinets and also built two homes; enjoyed repairing and riding bikes, and in his younger years he was a semi pro weight lifter and body builder. He is survived by his two daughters, Heidi A. (John) Coop of Oswego and Amanda Rae "Mandi" (Bob) Rediger of Oswego; 4 grandchildren, Heather (Chris) Skowronski, Elizabeth "Lizzie" (Ronnie) Sobol, Haley (Chris) Nickolaou and Art (Elise) Coop; also survived by Sasha's Husband, Brett Bamforth; 7 great grandchildren with one on the way and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by one son in infancy, Michael J. Harness, one granddaughter, Sasha Bamforth and 3 sisters, Lorraine, Rita and Ione. A visitation will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at Annunciation Catholic Church with burial following at Marywood Cemetery in Aurora. For more information, please go to www.dieterlememorialhome.com. Dieterle Memorial Home 630-897-1196
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 27, 2020