Renata Eccher, 77, of Sugar Grove, was called to the Lord on June 29, 2020. Born July 30, 1942, in Tregiovo, Italy, she immigrated to Aurora, IL, with her family in 1958.
She grew up in Aurora and graduated from West Aurora High School before moving to Sugar Grove. She was employed by Aurora Catholic Social Services before retiring and volunteered at the Holy Angels Food Pantry.
Survivors include her loving husband of 55 years, Celestino (Charlie) Eccher; three children, James (Peggy) Eccher of Sugar Grove, IL, Richard (Froso) Eccher of North Salt Lake, UT, Marc (Jill) Eccher of O'Fallon, IL; six grandchildren, Athena, Charlie, Mac, Braden, Lucas and Ella; her brothers, Connie (Kim) Flaim and Gino Flaim; and sister, Gisella Gardner.
Renata will be remembered for her selfless devotion and the love and support she gave as a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and volunteer. Her greatest pride and joy were her family, and she showered them with her time and love. Affectionately known as "Nonna", her grandchildren meant the world to her. Married for 55 years, Renata and Charlie lived a true love story. They shared a love and bond rarely found and made a beautiful life together. Always kind, caring, and generous, Renata never hesitated to go out of her way to support family, friends, neighbors, and her community. She will be greatly missed by all who had the fortune to know her.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ferdinando and Theresa Flaim; her twin brother, Renato Flaim; and sister, Rita Flaim.
A private memorial service will be held at St. Katharine Drexel Church.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Renata's name to Saint Katharine Drexel Church or the Holy Angels Food Pantry.
Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, Sugar Grove. For further information please call 630-466-1330 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
She grew up in Aurora and graduated from West Aurora High School before moving to Sugar Grove. She was employed by Aurora Catholic Social Services before retiring and volunteered at the Holy Angels Food Pantry.
Survivors include her loving husband of 55 years, Celestino (Charlie) Eccher; three children, James (Peggy) Eccher of Sugar Grove, IL, Richard (Froso) Eccher of North Salt Lake, UT, Marc (Jill) Eccher of O'Fallon, IL; six grandchildren, Athena, Charlie, Mac, Braden, Lucas and Ella; her brothers, Connie (Kim) Flaim and Gino Flaim; and sister, Gisella Gardner.
Renata will be remembered for her selfless devotion and the love and support she gave as a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and volunteer. Her greatest pride and joy were her family, and she showered them with her time and love. Affectionately known as "Nonna", her grandchildren meant the world to her. Married for 55 years, Renata and Charlie lived a true love story. They shared a love and bond rarely found and made a beautiful life together. Always kind, caring, and generous, Renata never hesitated to go out of her way to support family, friends, neighbors, and her community. She will be greatly missed by all who had the fortune to know her.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ferdinando and Theresa Flaim; her twin brother, Renato Flaim; and sister, Rita Flaim.
A private memorial service will be held at St. Katharine Drexel Church.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Renata's name to Saint Katharine Drexel Church or the Holy Angels Food Pantry.
Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, Sugar Grove. For further information please call 630-466-1330 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.