Renee Nicole Shackleford Scurlark
Renee Nicole Shackleford Scurlark, 32 years old, passed away peacefully from our loving arms into the arms of our God, on August 4, 2020. She was born November 6, 1987.

Renee is survived by her Mother and Father, Corinne and Jerome Shackleford; her husband, James Scurlark; her children, Kenzie Jordan, Jailen Scurlark, Bryce Scurlark, and Blake Scurlark; her brothers, Gregory (Sharlynda) Shackleford and Kenyon Robinson; her Grandmother, Helen Shackelford; and numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and Relatives.

Renee was a graduate of West Aurora High School. She was awarded a basketball scholarship to Georgia Perimeter College in Decatur Georgia, completed her Bachelor's degree at Albany State University, Master of Education at Kennesaw State University, and was just beginning her Doctorate program. Her lifelong desire was to teach children and eventually open her own school. At the time of her death she was the Director of School Operations at KIPP Memphis Collegiate Schools in Memphis Tennessee.

Her smile will never fade. Cancer cannot silence Courage or steal Eternal Life.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.


Published in Beacon News from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020.
