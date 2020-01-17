|
Reynold Elizondo Sr. passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on January 14, 2020, in Aurora, Illinois at the age of 86. He was born on August 8, 1933, in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.
Rey was a devoted husband for 65 years to Maria del Refugio "Cuca" Gonzalez; the dear father of Mayra (Phillip) Stanley, Martha (Humberto) Corral, Marisa (Marty) Connelly, Reynold Jr. (Mary) Elizondo, Mabel (Brian) Bermes; a loving grandfather to Christina (Robert), Marisa, Theresa (Manuel), Allison (Rich), Richie (Gabriela), Francy (Matt), Kacy, Amanda (Luke), Andrea (Eric), Rey III, Max, and Michael; as well as an affectionate patriarch of his thirteen great-grandchildren. The son of Fidel and Maria Elizondo, Reynold was preceded in death by his siblings: Refugio, Fidel, Ninfa Avendaño, Maria Nelly Gonzalez, Hector, Raymundo, Rene, and Ramon. He is survived by his brothers, Jesus and Manuel, and sisters, Margarita and Carmen, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.
Rey immigrated to Aurora with his wife where the two began their family in 1955. He was a hard worker, incredibly ambitious, and believed that hard work, respect, and honesty would get you ahead in life. These values were instilled in his children. He was employed over the years by Outbelt Container, Austin Western, Caterpillar, and Fermilab. During his retirement years, he enjoyed working at Stan's Tavern.
Rey loved music, dancing, theatre, and movies. He was proud to live in Aurora and would often be found taking walks throughout the city. He spent his summers in his beautiful home in Marin, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. He always enjoyed pastries, a good cup of coffee, and reminiscing with friends and family. He was a great conversationalist and had a wonderful sense of humor. Family was the most important thing in his life.
Rey will always be remembered for his kind heart, positive spirit, contagious smile, and generosity to others. He welcomed everyone into his homes that he shared with his beautiful wife.
He will be dearly missed by his beloved wife, family, and many friends.
Funeral services held at Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 9:30 AM from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church at 10:00 AM. Fr. Timothy Mulcahey will officiate with interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a Liturgical Wake Service at 4:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506, (630) 631-5500. Please visit
www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Reynold's family.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020