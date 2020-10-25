Rhonda R. Greif, 54, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in Aurora, IL. She was born November 24,1965, in Aurora, IL.
She was a member of the Class of 1983 of East Aurora High School. She worked at Provena Mercy Hospital in Aurora, IL, as an OB tech, delivering babies for 13 years.
Rhonda was married to Gary M. Greif Sr. for 35 years and had two kids together, Jennifer (Jonathan) Jonassen and Gary M. Greif Jr. She also had 6 grandkids, Gabriella Greif, Kegan Jonassen, Elena Greif, Joseph Greif, Serenity Harper, and Logan Young. She was also blessed with four loving siblings, Jessica (Howard) Seidelman, Herbert (Skip) Roop, John Roop, and Mark (Luann) Roop. Rhonda was preceded in death by her mother Mary E. (Colwell) Roop and her father Herbert J. Roop. Rhonda was a kind loving person; if you needed anything, she was there. She lived for her grand babies so much, they were her entire world, and they all knew it. She loved horses and unicorns and loved collecting things like shot glasses and recently muumuus. She was also a diehard Chicago Cubs fan and watched them any chance she got. She was a grandma, sister, mother, wife, and best friend to so many, and she will be missed greatly.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory, 1801 Douglas Road, Oswego, Illinois 60543 from 3:00 PM until the funeral service at 7:00 PM. Cremation will follow at American Crematory in Oswego, IL.
